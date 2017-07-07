Obituaries: George E. Ledger

George E. Ledger, 93, of Bristol, passed away peacefully early Friday morning, July 7, 2017 at Sheriden Woods, Bristol. He was the husband of the late Barbara M. (Henderson) Ledger who passed in 2004.

George was born in Groveton, New Hampshire on February 20, 1924, son of the late Francis and Nettie (Brigham) Ledger. He was a U.S. Army veteran of World War II, served in the South Pacific, received the Purple Heart and was honorably discharged in 1945. George retired in 1986 as foreman at Marlin Rockwell. He was a member of the American Legion Seicheprey Post #2 in Bristol; was a fan of the UConn Women’s Basketball and the NY Yankees.

He leaves his daughter, Sharon Ledger; brother William Ledger; sister Barbara Sanocki; his favorite niece, Karen Moore; sisters-in-law Barbara Ledger and Cindy Ledger; brother-in-law Raymond Hermanowski; and several other nieces and nephews. George was predeceased by his brothers Francis, James, Roger and Stewart Ledger.

George’s funeral will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, July 10, 2017 at O’Brien Funeral Home, 24 Lincoln Ave., Forestville (Bristol). Committal services and interment with Military Honors will follow in Peacedale Cemetery, Bristol. Donations may be made to the American Legion Post #2, 22 Hooker Court, Bristol, CT 06010. To leave an online condolence, share a memory or a photo, please visit George’s memorial page at www.OBRIEN-FUNERALHOME.com.