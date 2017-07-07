Police blotter for July 7

The Bristol Police Department reported the following arrests last week.
- Richard Iffland, 19, of 14 Herold St., Bristol, was arrested June 23 and charged with restricted turns fail signal and evading responsibility through injury/ property damage.
- Janette A. Carrasquillo-Aponte, 38, of 177 West St., Apt. 3, Bristol, was arrested June 23 and charged with second degree breach of peace.
- Sean McPhee, 26, of 27 Burlington Ave., Bristol, was arrested June 24 and charged with second degree breach of peace, third degree assault and third degree criminal mischief.
- Sean McMahon, 35, of 112 Indiana St., Bristol, was arrested June 24 and charged with operation while under the influence and failure to drive right.
- Brian D. Melendez, 25, of 336 Brook St., Bristol, was arrested June 25 and charged with operation while under the influence.
- Henriquez F. Ledesma, 20, of 25 High Gate Rd., Apt. C5, Newington, was arrested June 26 and charged with first degree burglary and first degree criminal mischief.
- Louis P. Shavell, 32, of 10 Joseph St., Terryville, was arrested June 26 and charged with possession of an assault weapon and possession of a large capacity magazine on or after Jan. 1, 2014 that was obtained prior to April 5, 2013.
- David Nieves, 38, of 1 Divinity St., Apt. 3E, Bristol, was arrested June 26 and charged with second degree breach of peace.
- April J. Sliger, 31, of 1 Divinity St., Apt. 3E, Bristol, was arrested June 26 and charged with second degree breach of peace.
- Dwight Lewis, 59, of 6 Birge Ridge Rd., Burlington, was arrested June 27 and charged with traveling too fast for conditions, operation while under the influence, and failure to drive right.
- Donald Nelson, 51, of 335 Washington St., Bristol, was arrested June 27 and charged with second degree breach of peace, third degree assault, and second degree strangulation.
- Jordan Trent, 28, of 68 Bull Ave., Wallingford, was arrested June 27 and charged with second degree failure to appear, first degree criminal trespass, second degree breach of peace, violation of protective order, third degree assault, second degree threatening, second degree strangulation, and first degree unlawful restraint.
- Blake Bevilaque, 19, of 178 Davis Dr., Bristol, was arrested June 28 and charged with second degree failure to appear.
- Sean McPhee, 26, of 27 Burlington Ave., Bristol, was arrested June 28 and charged with violation of probation.
- Evelyn Santiago, 28, of 328 Maple St., New Britain, was arrested June 28 and charged with second degree failure to appear.
- Evon Griffith, 22, of no certain address, was arrested June 29 and charged with third degree criminal mischief, sixth degree larceny, second degree breach of peace, and second degree threatening.
- Karon Thomas, 18, of 41 George St., Bristol, was arrested June 29 and charged with criminal violation of protective order.