Fire report for July 7

The Bristol Fire Department reported the following incidents over the past several weeks.

June 16

417 Mix St., natural vegetation fire, other.

118 Moody St., brush or brush-and-grass mixture fire.

Edgewood School, 345 Mix St., alarm system activation, no fire—unintentional.

101 Bellevue Ave., electrical wiring/equipment problem, other.

54 Maywood Lane, gas leak (natural gas or LPG).

Ability Beyond, 376 Woodland St., smoke detector activation, no fire.

Delorenzo Towers, 284 North Main St., lock-out.

169 Park St., unauthorized burning.

71 Elizabeth Rd., lock-in.

June 17

25 Jacobs St., biological hazard, confirmed or suspected.

934 Jerome Ave., electrical wiring/equipment problem, other.

Radcliffe Wire, 97 Ronzo Rd., animal rescue.

Center St., lock-out.

525 Waterbury rd., cooking fire, confined to container.

St. Joseph Church, 33 Queen St., smoke detector activation, no fire.

20 Wintergreen Rd., unauthorized burning.

June 18

Wolcott Rd. and East Rd., motor vehicle accident with no injuries.

24 Founders Dr., lock-out.

90 Mercier Ave., smoke detector activation, no fire.

536 Redstone Hill Rd., alarm system activation due to malfunction.

207 Central St., smoke or odor removal.

June 19

Long Lane and Round Hill Road, motor vehicle accident with no injuries.

Greene-Hills School, 718 Pine St., electrical wiring/equipment problem, other.

Greene-Hills School, 718 Pine St., alarm system sounded due to malfunction.

Planet Fitness, 99 Farmington Ave., passenger vehicle fire.

690 Jerome Ave., arcing, shorted electrical equipment.

McDonald’s, 646 Farmington Ave., vehicle accident, general cleanup.

June 20

73 Gridley St., gas leak (natural gas or LPG).

Ruby Tuesday, 1444 Farmington Ave., smoke detector activation due to malfunction.

482 Broad St., lock-in.

American Clock & Watch Museum, Maple St., rescue, EMS incident, other.

June 21

75 High St., motor vehicle accident with no injuries.

Bellevue Ave. and High St., hazardous condition, other.

O.V. Resources, 1019 Farmington Ave., smoke detector activation, no fire.

Carousel Museum, 95 Riverside Ave., water problem, other.

Strawberry Hill Rd. and Stevens St., motor vehicle accident with no injuries.

Advance Realty, 192 Main St., smoke scare, odor of smoke.

June 22

19 Mandy Lane, assist police or other governmental agency.

479 Shrub Rd., motor vehicle accident with no injuries.

59 West Washington St., lock-out.

Price Chopper, 121 Farmington Ave., brush or brush-and-grass mixture fire.

June 23

474 East Rd., alarm system sounded due to malfunction.

28 Pardee St., smoke detector activation due to malfunction.

32 Salladin Rd., cooking fire, confined to container.

Lake Avenue and Middle Street, extrication of victim(s) from vehicle.

June 24

Stop & Shop, 597 Farmington Ave., lock-out.

Bristol Hospital, 41 Brewster Rd., malicious, mischievous false call, other.

17 Bethel St., lock-out.

44 Stevens St., vehicle accident, general cleanup.

June 25

38 Landry St., lock-out.

Clark Avenue and James P. Casey Road, motor vehicle accident with injuries.

100 Divinity St., medical assist, assist EMS crew.

ESPN, 34 Ronzo Rd., extrication of victim(s) from vehicle.

June 26

Mountain Road and Downs Street, motor vehicle accident with injuries.

489 Wolcott St., lock-out.

Bristol Hospital Counseling Center, 420 North Main St., natural vegetation fire, other.

Bristol Police Department, 131 North Main St., lock-out.

North Main Street and Ingraham Street, motor vehicle accident with no injuries.

20 Wintergreen Rd., unauthorized burning.

June 27

ESPN Building 5, 700 Birch St., extinguishing system activation.

June 28

Applewood Restaurant, 820 Farmington Ave., lock-out.

621 Jerome Ave., gas leak (natural gas or LPG).

Brier Road and Ridge Road, power line down.

106 Ridge Rd., power line down.

376 South St., unauthorized burning.

June 29

Delorenzo Towers, 284 North Main St., lock-out.

Mountain Road and Middle Street, motor vehicle accident with injuries.