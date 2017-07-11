Bristol Eastern holds Business Plan Competition

On June 12, the University of Saint Joseph hosted Bristol Eastern High School’s 14th Business Plan Competition.

The formal competition allowed the BEHS students to present business plans in front of a panel of judges, all of whom were businesspeople.

After students pitched their business plan to the panel and audience, which ultimately simulated their attempt to raise capital and begin their startup business, they were given scores based on their performances.

The Gold Medal Certificate for first place was awarded to BEHS freshman Kelsie St. Germain for her business Invincible Taekwondo Studio.

A press release from St. Joseph said St. Germain was praised by the judges for having one of the smoothest Business Plan Competition presentations ever done, which included highly impressive credentials for starting her business. St. Germain even provided a Taekwondo demonstration of a flying kick-strike, a move that wowed the audience, said the release.

This year’s panel of judges included University of Saint Joseph associate professor of Business Administration, Eric Chen, J.D.; Anthony E. D’Amato of D’Amato Construction; Tyler Boling of Reed Financial Planning Services; Darryl Cummings of Double Tree/Hilton Bristol; Mark Grady of New England Asset Management Co.; Amy Wernicki of BEHS; Karen Webb of NBC Connecticut; Donald Brooks of ESPN; and Adam Otero of PetSmart, Inc.