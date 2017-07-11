For Goodness Sake gets help from local Dems

Over a dozen members of the Bristol Democratic Town Committee and friends spent a recent Saturday morning at “For Goodness Sake”, the Bristol-based nonprofit at 273 Riverside Avenue that provides household goods to needy families and individuals who are moving into unfurnished apartments.

The volunteers spent the morning stocking the shelves with recently donated items, helping clients with their selections, and also delivering the items to their homes, said a press release from the Democrats.

The release explained that as the clients (who were screened by local social service partner agencies) started to arrive, small teams of other volunteers followed them around as they filled boxes with selected table settings, cookware, towels, and small appliances. Other volunteers carried sofas, dressers, dining room tables, and other pieces of furniture chosen by the clients out to the loading dock and on into the awaiting delivery van.

The release explained Tina Taylor, assisted by her son Noah, was checking table lamps and vacuum cleaners to make sure they were operational. “This is a great way to spend a few hours, helping others. It’s an amazing organization,” Taylor said, reported the press release. Behind her were sets of bed frames and brand-new mattresses – state law forbids the sale of used mattresses, so new mattresses are donated by Connecticut Mattress each quarter.

Democrats on hand were Rippy Patton, Kate Matthews, Laura Minor, Craig Minor, Tina Taylor, Greg Hahn, Josh Madeiros, Bryan Dumelin, Ellen Zoppo-Sassu, Sandy Stafford, Karen Vibert, Laura Bartok, Calvin Brown, Brittany Barney, Kim Caron, Debra Schur, and Sue Gorski.

“Since we are 100 percent volunteer driven, we love it when a club or organization like the Bristol Democrats signs up to come in as a group. It’s fun for the members, and we really appreciate the help,” stated Kendra Morales, executive director of the organization, the Democrats’ press release reported.

For Goodness Sake accepts gently used furniture and household goods from the community and distributes them to people in need, serving families and individuals in Bristol, Burlington, Farmington, Harwinton, New Britain, Plainville, Plantsville, Plymouth, Southington, West Hartford, and Wolcott. “For Goodness Sake” clients include victims of domestic violence who are coming out of shelters, people moving into their first apartment from being on the streets, homeless veterans, and people that are homeless and in need of support for a variety of other reasons.

To learn more about how to donate or volunteer at For Goodness Sake, visit their website at www.forgoodnessake.org.