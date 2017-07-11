HS students challenged to show how kindness, acceptance can unify communities in contest

Journey Communications announced the launch of its Create for Change campaign, a contest that challenges Bristol high school students to use words, art, and music to show how practicing kindness and acceptance can help to better unify communities big and small.

The Create for Change contest, which is open to all Bristol high school students and 2017 Bristol high school graduates, asks the question, “How do you think we can use the concept of community to unify people and make the city that we live in an example of overall acceptance regardless of individual beliefs?” Students can submit their responses in essay, art or music form for the chance to win a $500 cash prize.

The contest, which is sponsored by local marketing consultancy Journey Communications, was created to give young people a chance to speak their minds using the medium of their choice, with the goal of inspiring tolerance and kindness in a time where politics and personal beliefs can lead to adversity amongst communities, said a press release. Journey Communications founder, Chelsea O’Donnell, also wanted to give young people the opportunity to express themselves outside the classroom for a chance to win money that can be put towards their back to school needs.

“There are a lot of bright kids in this city, but many don’t get recognized because they might not get straights A’s in school,” said O’Donnell, according to the press release. “While there are some great scholarship programs in Bristol, we wanted to do something different that puts students in the spotlight based on their creativity and ability to ‘think big’ as opposed to their academic achievements. This contest lets any student speak their mind and have a shot at inspiring our community while competing for the chance to win some money for their future.”

The Create for Change contest is now live and students have until Aug. 1 to submit their entry. All submissions will be reviewed by a panel that will judge the contest based on the extent to which the entrant is able to articulate a thought-provoking answer to the entry question, the extent of which the entry includes an original, creative or inspiring idea and their overall impression of the entry. The winner will be announced on Aug. 25.

For details, official rules, and to learn more about the Create for Change application process, visit journeycomm.com/createforchange.