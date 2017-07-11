Obituaries: Marcel Gerard Ledoux

Marcel Gerard Ledoux (Frito), 88, of The Villages, FL, entered into eternal rest on Friday, April 28, 2017surrounded by his loving family, joining his beloved wife on their wedding anniversary. Marcel was being cared for by the Brandley House Hospice in Summerfield, FL during his brief illness.

Marcel was born May 6th 1928 in Manchester, NH, to Alphonse and Blanche (Monfette) Ledoux. He was the loving husband of the late Ruth (Bielert) Ledoux, and was a resident of Bristol, CT for most of his life before moving to The Villages, FL in 2006. Marcel was a devout family man to whom family meant everything.

He proudly served in World War II as a member of the US Navy, was a retired Frito Lay distributor, and was a former member of the Bristol Elks and Pequabuck golf club for many years. He enjoyed playing golf, billiards, and cards.

His beautiful life will forever be cherished in the lives of his children: Marc Ledoux of The Villages, FL; David Ledoux of Bennington, VT; Cheryl Therriault of Bristol, CT; Joanne Sanzo and husband John of Prospect, CT; Susan Wright and husband Dennis of Waterbury, CT; and Matthew Ledoux and his wife Marta of Toulouse, France. Grandchildren, Connie Labby, Jacob Rushlow, Kelly Rae Rushlow, Daniel Ledoux Garbayo, and Silvia Ledoux Garbayo. Four great grandchildren and two great, great grandchildren. Marcel is also survived by his sister Terry Gallagher of Bristol, CT, brother John Paul Ledoux of Las Vegas, NV, and brother Roger Ledoux and his wife Donna of Mount Holly, NC, and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brothers George and Arthur.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 AM at St. Joseph Church, Bristol, CT on July 15, 2017. Burial will follow in West Cemetery, Bristol, CT. In Lieu of flowers donations can be made “In Memory of Marcel Ledoux” to Brandley House, 17395 SE 109th Terrace Rd., Summerfield, FL 34491. The family would like to thank the staff at Brandley House Hospice for all the wonderful care and compassion he received.

Dunn Funeral Home 191 West St., Bristol, CT is in charge of arrangements.

