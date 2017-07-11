Obituaries: Nicolas B. Michaud

Nicolas “Nick” B. Michaud Sr. 64, of Bristol passed away at home on Saturday,

July 1, 2017 surrounded by his loving family after a lengthy and valiant battle against lung cancer.

Nick was born on

December 07, 1952 in Siegas, New Brunswick, Canada.

He was a Son of the late Severien Michaud and Martha (Desjardins) Michaud. Nick was one of 13 children.

He moved to The United States with his family in 1963 where he attended Bristol Schools, learned English and attained a job. He married Linda (Carrier) Michaud on March 11, 1972.

Nick worked hard his whole life in the factory and steel industries. In the 90’s he owned Nick’s Painting Service. He also worked at Light Metals in Southington, Arthur Industries and Napco Inc. in Terryville and for the past 15 years at Trumpf USA in Farmington where he was a certified welder, grinder, assembler and receiving clerk.

Besides his Wife of 45 years, he also leaves two sons,

Nicolas B. Michaud Jr. and his companion Ashley Walsh of Bristol and Justin R. Michaud and his companion Joao Couto of Naugatuck.

He was also “Poppy” to Ashley N. Michaud, Nicolas B. Michaud III, Kelsey Brennan, Bowen Hassler and Layla Hassler.

Nick also leaves behind a large family of 5 sisters, Hedwidge and her husband Paul Beckerman of AZ, Desanges LeFrancois of Bristol, Rinette and her husband Laurie Blanchard of St. John, N.B. Canada, Suzanne Michaud of Manchester and Carmella Kincaid-Michaud of Bristol as well as 4 brothers, Gaspard Michaud of Bristol, Benoit Michaud and his wife Wanda of FL, Stolan Michaud of Canada, Alain Michaud and his wife Tammy of Waterbury, as well as many loved cousins, nephews, nieces and good friends. He was predeceased by his parents and siblings Rino, Florence and Regis E. Michaud.

Nick enjoyed spending time with his family, loved animals, camping, bowling and snowmobiling. He also enjoyed visiting the local coffee shops, playing lotto, bingo and trips to the casino.

He was a talented and creative welder, carpenter, mechanic and handy man.

He loved to make people smile and often had a funny comment to lighten any mood.

He was kind hearted and enjoyed helping others whenever possible. He will be dearly missed by many, but never forgotten. There are no public services or calling hours.

A private memorial for close friends and family will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers,

Memorial Donations in Nick’s name may be made to the Animal Rescue Foundation

366 Main St. Terryville, CT. 06786