Obituaries: Rhena ‘Connie’ Zukowski

Rhena “Connie” Zukowski, 89, of Bristol, passed away on Friday, July 7, 2017 at Hartford Hospital surrounded by her family. She was the loving wife of the late Theodore Zukowski.

Connie was born on March 20, 1928 daughter of the late Leonard and Mary (Berube) Doucette. She loved taking care of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and will be missed by all.

Connie leaves behind her daughter Veronica “Ronnie” Siemiatkaska; Sons Ray Zukowski and Chuck Zukowski; seven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. She is predeceased by seven siblings.

Memorial contributions may be made in Connie’s name to the Connecticut Humane Society, 701 Russell Rd, Newington, CT 06111.

Burial will be at the convenience of the family.

