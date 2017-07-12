Obituaries: Elizabeth Tucker Layton

Elizabeth (Wuelfing) Tucker Layton, 86, of Bristol, widow of John Tucker and Wesley Layton, died on Thursday (June 29, 2017) at Village Green, Bristol. Elizabeth was born in Hartford on August 18, 1930 and was a daughter of the late Henry and Ethel (Merritt) Wuelfing. A longtime Bristol resident, she was a graduate of Morse Business College and worked as a medical secretary at St. Francis Hospital in Hartford until retiring. She is survived by sons: J. Colin and Jeffrey Tucker of Bristol; daughter: Colleen Hopkins of Lillington, NC; four grandchildren: Kelly Hopkins, Jack, Kedrick, and Jefferson Tucker; two great grandsons: MacKenzie Crabtree and Caliber Coles; and nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may visit at Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol, on Saturday, July 22, 2017 between 11 AM and 12 Noon. Her funeral service will begin at 12 Noon with burial following in West Cemetery, Bristol. In lieu of flowers, please make donation to VITAS Innovative Hospice Care, 199 Park Road Extension, Suite 102, Middlebury, CT 06762. Please visit Elizabeth’s memorial web-site at www.FUNKFUNERALHOME.com.

