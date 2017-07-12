Obituaries: Mary C. Bouchard

Mary C. Bouchard, 97, of Bristol, widow of Albert Bouchard, passed away at her home on Monday (July 10, 2017). Mary was born in Waterbury, Vermont, on May 10, 1920 and was one of ten children to the late Rufino and Maria Mier. Mary spent her career as a registered nurse, mostly selflessly helping clients at their private residences. When she wasn’t working Mary enjoyed spending time in her beautifully tended to garden. She was also a very talented painter, winning several awards throughout her lifetime. Mary is survived by her daughter: Mary Przasnyski; two sons and daughter-in-law: David Przasnyski, Aaron and Crystal Przasnyski; four great-grandchildren: Samantha, Alexander, Ashlyn and Cailyn; great-great-granddaughter: Melina; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and husband Mary was pre-deceased by her daughter: Patricia Bouchard. Funeral services will be celebrated on Thursday (July 13, 2017) at 9 AM from Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol, CT to St. Joseph Church, 33 Queen St., Bristol where Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 AM. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family. Relatives and friends are invited to call at Funk Funeral Home on Wednesday between 6 and 8 PM. Please visit Mary’s memorial website at www.FUNKFUNERALHOME.com

