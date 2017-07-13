City has easy way to report street light problems

The City of Bristol has announced an easy way for residents to report a problem with street lights in their neighborhood.

Street light issues (light out or flickering) may be reported via the city’s web site at www.bristolct.gov/streetlight

Please note that the utility pole number is required to make a problem report. Utility poles are numbered at about eye level with numerals (typically from 1-6 numbers). Provide as much location detail as possible including the address and nearest cross street to the telephone pole.