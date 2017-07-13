Obituaries: Josephine Ronzo

Josephine Ronzo, 97, of Bristol, passed away peacefully on Wednesday (July 12, 2017) at Arden Court in Farmington. Jo was born on February 22, 1920 in Bristol and was one of five children of the late Giuseppe and Dionina (Verrengia) Ronzo. A lifelong Bristol resident, she attended local schools before going on to enjoy a 45 year career with G. Fox and Co. retiring in 1985. She was a member of OSIA Lodge#1826 and a parishioner of St. Anthony Church, Bristol, where she was a member of the Rosary Society and served as a Eucharistic minister. Jo is survived by a sister: Anne R. LaPorte of Farmington; two nieces; and several great-nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a brother: Anthony Ronzo, and two sisters: Liberatina Parente and Marye DeHauteville. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday (July 15, 2017) at 10 AM at St. Anthony Church, 111 School Street, Bristol. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol. Relatives and friends may call at Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol, on Saturday at 9 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Anthony Church, 111 School St., Bristol, CT 06010, or to McLean Hospice, 75 Great Pond Rd., Simsbury, CT 06070. Please visit Jo’s memorial web-site at www.FUNKFUNERALHOME.com

