Police blotter for July 14

The Bristol Police Department reported the following arrests last week.
- Amber L. Cyr, 29, of 271 Emmett St., third floor, Bristol, was arrested June 30 and charged with sixth degree larceny.
- Jacob R. Nardi, 22, of 766 Marion Ave., Plantsville, was arrested June 30 and charged with third degree assault and disorderly conduct.
- Jennifer Crespo, 19, of 21 South St., Bristol, was arrested June 30 and charged with second degree failure to appear.
- Jennifer C. Roy, 44, of 88 Main St., Terryville, was arrested June 30 and charged with second degree failure to appear.
- Christopher Valenzuela, 31, of 7 Helen Rd., Terryville, was arrested June 30 and charged with second degree failure to appear.
- Chris Goldberg, 31, of 94 Old Wolcott Rd., Bristol, was arrested July 1 and charged with illegal operation under the influence, speeding over 70 mph on a limited access highway and illegal operation of motor vehicle without an ignition device.
- Sean Ludlum, 30, of 492 East St., Bristol, was arrested July 1 and charged with evading responsibility and failure to grant right of way on a private road.
- Richard E. Cote, 41, of 572 East Rd., Bristol, was arrested July 2 and charged with assault on a victim over the age of 60 and second degree breach of peace.
- Richard F. Cote, 64, of 30 South St. Ext., Apt. 6, Bristol, was arrested July 2 and charged with third degree assault and second degree breach of peace.
- Aaron Ross, 20, of 49 Mitchell St., Bristol, was arrested July 2 and charged with disorderly conduct.
- Gregory Ross, 47, of 49 Mitchell St., Bristol, was arrested July 2 and charged with disorderly conduct.
- Timothy B. Cote, 19, of no certain address, Bristol, was arrested July 3 and charged with two counts of criminal violation of protective order, two counts of first degree criminal trespass, second degree threatening, and second degree breach of peace.
- Jessica Wunsch, 27, of 162 Bayberry Dr., Bristol, was arrested July 3 and charged with second degree failure to appear.
- Maxwell A. Church, 19, of 223 Main St., Apt. 3R, Wethersfield, was arrested July 3 and charged with second degree sexual assault and illegal sexual contact.
- Carlos Cruz, 40, of 60 Wooding St., Bristol, was arrested July 3 and charged with third degree assault and second degree breach of peace.
- Mary J. Geagea, 27, of 124 Capitol Ave., Waterbury, was arrested July 3 and charged with second degree larceny.
- Shelly A. Dandrea, 32, of 164 Deerfield Ave., Waterbury, was arrested July 4 and charged with violation of protective order third degree stalking, second degree burglary, third degree criminal mischief, and interfering with an officer.
- Jordan T. Owens, 26, of 13 Hebron St., Hartford, was arrested July 4 and charged with second degree failure to appear, interfering with an officer, second degree burglary, third degree criminal mischief and third degree stalking.
- Dariusz P. Tuka, 36, of 489 Wolcott St., Apt. 119, Bristol, was arrested July 5 and charged with two counts of third degree assault and two counts of second degree breach of peace.
- Justina Gendron, 39, of 30 Cottage St., Apt. 2, Bristol, was arrested July 5 and charged with violation of protective order, second degree breach of peace and third degree assault.
- Michael P. Cromack, 28, of 211 Broad St., Apt. 3E, New Britain, was arrested July 5 and charged with violation of probation.
- Brandon Langan, 18, of 27 Beers St., Watertown, was arrested July 5 and charged with third degree criminal mischief, interfering with an officer, second degree breach of peace, and first degree criminal trespass.
- Jason Viel, 22, of 38 Crescent Dr., Bristol, was arrested July 5 and charged with failure to respond to payable violation.
- James Hendricks, 35, of 406 Park St., Bristol, was arrested July 5 and charged with second degree breach of peace.
- Katelynn Street, 38, of 135 Margarite Rd. Extension, Middletown, was arrested July 6 and charged with operation while under the influence and operation while under the influence with a child less than 18 years old in the passenger seat.
- Robert D. Watkins, 41, of 74 Wooding St., Bristol, was arrested July 6 and charged with two counts of failure to register sexually violent offense.
- Shirley Tevolitz, 85, of 482 Lake Ave., Apt. 12, Bristol, was arrested July 6 and charged with second degree failure to appear.
- Richard D. Salvio, 41, of 101 Jacobs St., Bristol, was arrested July 6 and charged with second degree breach of peace and second degree threatening.
- Edward Perkowski, 18, of 143 Marlene St., Bristol, was arrested July 6 and charged with fourth degree sexual assault on a victim less than 16 years old.
- Jason Coty, 24, of 21 Beech Ave., Terryville, was arrested July 6 and charged with first degree criminal mischief and second degree breach of peace.
- Melissa Baresi, 28, of 124 Lincoln Ave., Torrington, was arrested July 6 and charged with operation while under the influence.