Fire report for July 14

The Bristol Fire Department reported the following incidents last week.
June 30
246 Tyler Way, system malfunction, other.
664 Pine St., power line down.
Peck Lane and Wolcott St., electrical wiring/equipment problem, other.
1469 Farmington Ave., chemical spill or leak.
68 Overlook Ave., power line down.
Max’s Pizza, 108 Stafford Ave., heat from short circuit (wiring), defective, torn.
4 Brookview Circle, gas leak (natural gas or LPG).
16 Salladin Rd., lock-out.
July 1
American Clock & Watch Museum, 100 Maple St., system malfunction, other.
Huntington Woods, 200 Blakeslee Ave., medical assist, assist EMS crew.
Cricket Hill Rd. and Shrub Rd., motor vehicle accident with injuries.
428 Washington St., smoke detector activation, no fire.
July 2
485 Farmington Ave., lock-out.
July 3
218 West St., water or steam leak.
DoubleTree Hotel, 42 Century Dr., lock-out.
Crown St. and Wolcott St., motor vehicle accident with injuries.
441 Clark Ave., lock-out.
154 Vance Dr., lock-out.
91 View St., smoke detector activation, no fire.
DeLorenzo Towers, 284 North Main St., lock-out.
July 4
Valero, 1053 Farmington Ave., passenger vehicle fire.
311 Birch St., building fire.
July 5
30 Cross St., unintentional transmission of alarm, other.
100 Artisan St., smoke scare, odor of smoke.
Citgo, 54 Farmington Ave., motor vehicle accident with no injuries.
July 6
40 Tulip St., unauthorized burning.
200 Carriage Rd., smoke or odor removal.
Ingraham Manor, 400 North Main St., unauthorized burning.