Crowdfunding effort launched for museum exhibit about tattos

The New England Carousel Museum has launched an INDIEGOGO campaign to help crowdfund their upcoming exhibit “INK: The History and Ritual of Tattoo & Body Art.”

The campaign launched on Monday, July 10 and will run through Thursday, Aug. 10, with a campaign goal of $2,500. The money raised will help to secure rights to images used in the exhibit, fund exhibit materials, and also help pay for museum programming associated with the exhibition. Donors will have the option to receive a variety of perks depending on their donation level, including limited edition postcards, a t-shirt, entrance to a VIP reception, and having their name listed in the exhibit as a sponsor, allowing them to become a part of museum history. Some perks are limited, and responding early to reserve yours is recommended. To donate or view the campaign please visit www.indiegogo.com/projects/ink-the-history-and-ritual-of-tattoo-body-art#/

“INK: The History and Ritual of Tattoo & Body Art” is an experiential, hands-on exhibit that traces the scope and history of tattooing across time and continents. It begins with the earliest known instances of tattooing in prehistoric times and weaves its way through the past continuing through World War II when tattooing once again became firmly cemented in the Western World.

The exhibition is co-curated by Morgan Urgo and Harmony Chamberlain Harrington with insight from the local tattooing community. This promising exhibit aims to present a wealth of exciting, interesting, and sometimes somber information, while inviting visitors to participate in certain elements of the exhibit, as it celebrates tattooing and body art around the world.

The exhibit will open to the public on Saturday, Aug. 19 with an opening reception from 6 to 9 p.m. that day. It will run through March of 2018. Admission to this exhibit will be included with general admission to the New England Carousel Museum. More information about the opening reception will be made public as it becomes available.

For more information about INK: The History and Ritual of Tattoo & Body Art please visit http://www.thecarouselmuseum.org/upcoming-exhibitions, e-mail manager@thecarouselmuseum.org, or call (860)585-5411.