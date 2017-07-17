Obituaries: Frances Taillon

Frances (Fijol) Taillon, 84, of Terryville, CT passed away July 14, 2017 in Farmington. She was the widow of Donald L. Taillon.

Frances was born in Bristol, CT on February 21, 1933, the daughter of the late Joseph and Josephine (Karaskiewicz) Fijol.

She worked for Pratt Brothers in Naugatuck for many years before she retired. She was a member of St. Stanislaus Church.

She is survived by, three sons, Andrew, Mark and Gerald Taillon and 2 grandchildren, Andrew and Amanda.

Burial will be at the convenience of the family. There are no calling hours. Dunn Funeral Home 191 West St. Bristol is in charge of the arrangements.

WWW.Dunnfh.com