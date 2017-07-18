New Britain man faces burglary and assault charges

Bristol police have arrested and charged the armed suspect involved with an assault inside a Lake Avenue home on Monday afternoon.

According to a press release from the Bristol Police Department, Ryan Nash of New Britain was charged with first degree burglary, second degree assault and second degree breach of peace. Armed with a cutting-type instrument, the suspect forced his way into the residence at 482 Lake Avenue where he attacked two victims that he knew, the release said. The suspect attacked a male victim while shoving the female victim out of the way, the release said.

Although first responders arrived to the scene, both victims did not need to be transported to a hospital.

Nash posted his $25,000 bond and was scheduled to appear in Bristol Superior Court today.