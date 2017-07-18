Obituaries: Bernice Bowden

Bernice (Reklaitis) Bowden, Bristol, died on Monday, July 17 at home surrounded by her family.

Bernice was born in 1926, the daughter of Andrew and Helen Reklaitis. The daughter of a World War I U.S. Army veteran, she came to the U.S. already as a citizen at less than three months old. She lived in Bristol, where she graduated from Bristol High School in 1945. She then worked as a bookkeeper at Miller’s Department Store and married Melvin Bowden, a World War II U.S. Army veteran. She started a family and a family business, and built the home she lived for over 60 years.

Bernice is predeceased by her parents, husband and siblings. She leaves behind three children: Elaine Lehmert of New Jersey, James Bowden of Bristol, and Linda Therriault and husband David of West Hartford. She also is predeceased by four grandchildren: Kate and Sam Lehmert, and Patrick and Emily Therriault. She took great pride and enjoyment in the character and accomplishments of her children and grandchildren. She loved her family and her family loved her.

Dunn Funeral Home is in charge of the funeral arrangements.