Obituaries: Gary P. Trail

Gary P. Trail, 68, of Bristol, passed away on Sunday July 16.

He was born in New Britain on Feb. 8, 1949, the son of the late Robert and Pauline (Sapita) Trail.

Gary was the Director of Network Systems at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, Hartford. He also was a sound engineer at the Roaring Brook Nature Center for performances by nationally touring musical artists. As a sound engineer he combined his love of music and technology. Gary was often asked to record live shows from the sound board, which artists then included on live CDs. Additionally, he gave generously of his talent as webmaster for the concert series. Gary’s laugh, sense of humor, and love of family and friends will be greatly missed.

Gary was predeceased by his brother-in-law Mark TrailSmith. He is survived by his sister, Pamela TrailSmith; his nephew Matthew Trailsmith and niece Larisa TrailSmith and their families, his uncle Stanley Trail; his aunts Shirley Sapita and Margaret Trail, his many cousins, his many friends and Pippin, his beloved Labrador Retriever.

Calling hours will be held on Thursday, July 20 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at O’Brien Funeral Home, 24 Lincoln Ave., Forestville/Bristol, CT.

Funeral services will be held on Friday July 21, 10:30 a.m. from O’Brien Funeral Home to St. Matthew Church, Forestville for a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30 a.m. Burial will be at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Gary can be made to the Roaring Brook Nature Center, 70 Gracey Rd., Canton, CT 06019, the Connecticut Humane Society, 701 Russell Road, Newington CT 06111 or to the charity of their choice.

To leave an online message of condolence, share a memory or a photo, please visit Gary’s memorial web page at www.OBrien-FuneralHome.com.