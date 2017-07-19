Obituaries: Richard J. Dube

Richard J. Dube, 82, passed away on Tuesday July 18 at Bristol Hospital.
He was born on Dec. 13, 1934, the son of the late Henry and Cecelia (Fagan) Dube Sr.
Richard served in the U.S. Navy. He enjoyed spending time with his family and will be missed by all.
He is survived by his sisters, Mary Schiavone of Bristol, Diane Vodarski of Bristol, Elaine Baigert of Meriden; brothers Earl Dube of Bristol and Henry Dube Jr. of Terryville; sister-in-law Loraine Dube of Bristol and several nieces and nephews. Richard is predeceased by his brothers, Robert and Eugene Dube.
A Mass of Christian Burial will take place this Friday (July 21) at 10 a.m. directly at St. Joseph Church, 33 Queen St, Bristol, CT 06010. A Committal service and interment will follow in St. Thomas Cemetery, Bristol.
To leave an online message of condolence, share a memory or a photo, please visit Richard’s memorial web page at www.OBrien-FuneralHome.com.