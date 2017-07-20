Obituaries: Francis H. Murphy Jr.

Francis H. Murphy, Jr., 88 of Bristol, passed away on Monday July 17 at Bristol Hospital. He was the loving husband of Annette (Gaumond) Murphy, with whom he shared 64 years of marriage.
Besides his wife Annette, he leaves behind his children, William Murphy of Forestville, Diane Blake and her husband David of Enfield and Gail Ciervo and her husband Mark of Bristol as well as his grandchildren, Heather Blake, Morgan Murphy and Rachel Ciervo. He was predeceased by his parents, Francis H. and Irene (Mindeline) Murphy, Sr., his granddaughter, Ashley Blak,e and his brother, Robert Murphy.
Funeral services in celebration of Mr. Murphy’s life will be held on Monday, July 24 at 10:30 a.m. from Bailey Funeral Home, 48 Broad Street, Plainville to Saint Matthew Church, 120 Church Avenue (the Forestville section of Bristol) at 11 a.m. Burial will be held privately. Family and friends may gather at the funeral home on Monday from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. For additional information or to leave notes of sympathy for the family, visit www.BAILEY-FUNERALHOME.com.