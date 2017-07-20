Obituaries: John Herrington

John W. Herrington, Jr., 81, of Windsor, passed away Tuesday, July 18 surrounded by his family in Amherst, Mass.
He was born Aug. 11, 1935 in Lee County Ala., just outside of Opelika, Ala. and was the only son of John W. and Minnie Lee (Bufford) Herrington, Sr. He spent a lifetime in service to ‘delinquent’ and ‘at-risk’ yout, and retired as the Juvenile Detention Supervisor for Connecticut Superior Court Family Division-Juvenile Matters. He grew up in Bristol, Conn. and attended the Manumit School in Bristol, Penn. prior to attending Morgan State College in Baltimore, Md., where he continued to run track and became a member of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity. He received his BS degree in Psychology from Morgan in 1958.
He is survived by five children; two sons and a daughter-in-law, John and Rosita Herrington, III, of South Windsor, and Ben Herrington of Amherst, Mass., three daughters and two sons-in-law, Sharon and Greg Mosby of Windsor, Lorna and Kevin Ross of Windsor, and Kamora Herrington of Hartford, 12 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. He was a member of Redeemers AME Zion Church, Plainville.
The funeral will be held Saturday, July 22 at 10 a.m. in Redeemers AME Zion Church, 110 Whiting St., Plainville. Calling hours will be held on Friday, July 21 from 5-7pm at DuPont Funeral Home, 25 Bellevue Ave., Bristol. Burial will be in Peacedale Cemetery, Bristol. To leave a condolence message in John’s guestbook, please visit www.dupontfuneralhome.com