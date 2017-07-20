Obituaries: Shannon Gail Konopaske

Shannon Gail Konopaske, 41, passed away on Wednesday, July 19.
She was born on Sept.16, 1975 in Yuma, Ariz., the daughter of David and Debra (Sheets) Knobloch.
Shannon loved watching humming birds, fishing with her husband, and camping with her camping family. She was always finding a way to help in any way she could. Shannon was a loving daughter, wife, mom and friend and will be greatly missed.
Along with her parents she is survived by her husband, Eric Konopaske of Bristol; daughter Debbra Konopaske of Bristol; her huge camping family and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Calling hours will be held at O’Brien Funeral Home, 24 Lincoln Ave., Bristol, CT on Monday, July 24 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. A service will immediately follow at 8 p.m.
To leave an online message of condolence, share a memory or a photo, visit Shannon’s memorial web page at www.OBrien-FuneralHome.com.