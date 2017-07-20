Tunxis to hold ‘Super Saturday’ registration on Aug. 5

Tunxis Community College will hold a “Super Saturday” on Saturday, Aug. 5, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., in Founders Hall. The annual event is designed to help new and continuing students apply and register for the fall semester.

Super Saturday will offer one-stop assistance in the registration process, along with class schedules, course selection, and financial aid. Placement testing will be available for visitors that arrive before noon.

Applicants for admission should bring a high school diploma or GED, immunization records, application fee and unofficial college transcripts. Students who haven’t already applied for financial aid are encouraged to complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid immediately. The FAFSA can be submitted online at www.fafsa.gov, and TCC’s school code is 009764.

In addition to Saturday registration, Tunxis will be holding a late registration session on Friday, Aug. 25, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fall semester classes start August 29.

For more information, please call Tunxis admissions office at (860) 773-1490. More information about the application process can be found at tunxis.edu/SuperSat.

From fine arts, health, and technology to liberal arts, and sciences programs, Tunxis offers over 60 associate degrees and certificates, providing critical thinking and problem-solving skills that prepare students for transfer to bachelor’s degree programs and employment in areas with industry need.

Tunxis is located at the junction of Routes 6 and 177 in Farmington.