Cockayne leads Zoppo-Sassu in election fundraising

By MIKE CHAIKEN

EDITIONS EDITOR

Incumbent Ken Cockayne, the Republican candidate for mayor, is winning the war in fundraising against his Democratic opponent, challenger Ellen Zoppo-Sassu.

According to the State Election Enforcement Commission campaign finance documents filed for July 10, Cockayne has raised $16,745 from individual donors. Cockayne was the second candidate in town to file the initial campaign finance documents, stepping forward back in January.

Zoppo-Sassu, according to the July 10 document, has raised $12,445 for the campaign. Zoppo-Sassu jumped into the fray later than the incumbent, filing her initial campaign finance materials with the SEEC on May 20 to begin her run and fundraising.

Cockayne has raised more and thus far has spent more as well, according to the filing. Thus far, he has spent $12,213.92 on the campaign. This has dipped his campaign coffers to $6,541.08, according to the filing.

Zoppo-Sassu, however, has spent $2,832, leaving her with $9,612.51 in her campaign war chest, the filing said.

The filing shows that the majority of donations for Cockayne hovered around $100. Most of the donors were from Bristol, including a number of retirees. However, residents of Southington, Plainville, and even New Fairfield pop up in the filing.

The primary fundraisers held by the Cockayne campaign have been a dinner at Nuchie’s, which cost the campaign $2,233 to mount, and a wine social held at a private residence, the documents show

Thus far, Cockayne’s primary expenses has been advertising—for instance the campaign has spent $2,394 on the Bristol Press and $750 for the Observer.

Zoppo-Sassu received a couple of sizeable donations. Her treasurer, Attorney Wyland Clift, donated $500 toward the campaign. City councilor and fellow Democrat Mary Fortier (who has raised $1,205 for her own reelection campaign in the third district) donated $1,000, which is the maximum allowable to a campaign for a municipality’s chief executive office.

Most of Zoppo-Sassu’s donations fall below $50. She has received support from individuals who have been employed by the city or the state.

Zoppo-Sassu’s only two fundraisers have been an initial kick off event for the campaign at T Salon on June 8. There also was a house party fundraiser hosted at a private residence.

The campaign finance filing shows that her biggest expense has been $1,809.53 spent on a billboard. Most other expenses are related to food or websites.

Council candidates also have filed their July 10 campaign finance paperwork. A couple of candidates—Republican incumbent David Mills in the third district and Democratic challenger Joshua Medeiros in the first district—reported no funds in their campaign coffers as of July 10. Democratic incumbent David Preleski of the second district has only filed the initial campaign finance paper work, and nothing was filed on the first filing date of April 10 or the July 10 deadline. The same is true for Gregory Hahn, who is seeking a seat in the first district.

Republican incumbent Anthony D’Amato who was the first candidate to announce his intent to run has raised $5,030 for his reelection campaign in the first district.

Andrew Howe, the Republican challenger in the second district, has raised $2,052.

Jodi Zils Gagne, the Republican incumbent in the second district, reported $1,740 in her campaign coffers.

Cheryl Thibeault, the Republican challenger in the third district, has raised $1,640, the filing reported.

Brittany L. Barney, the Democrat seeking a seat in the third district, has $1,040 raised.

Eric Carlson, the Republican challenger seeking the seat in the first district has raised $1,115.

Peter Kelley, the Democratic challenger, seeking a seat in the second district has $125 on hand for his campaign.

In the treasurer race, incumbent Thomas Barnes has collected $6,615. Michael Boguslawski, the Democrat seeking the seat, has filed no paperwork since the initial forms to start his campaign.

Since most of the Republicans stepped forward to run for office earlier than the Democrats, most of the candidates have had considerably more time for their fundraising efforts.

The next campaign finance forms required by the SEEC are due Oct. 10.