Obituaries: Linda H. Carel

Linda H. Carel, 58, of North Hollywood, Calif. and formerly of Bristol, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, July 8.
She was the cherished daughter of Elizabeth (Adams) Careb and the late Albert “Bebs” Careb, who passed in 2013.
Linda was born in Bristol on Sept. 29, 1958. She was a graduate of the Fashion Institute of Technology in New York, NY and was named London Scholar. She then moved to Los Angeles. Linda was very creative and had a talent for musical composition. Her love of animals led her to become active in LA with organizations rescuing dogs and finding loving homes for them. She was the founder of “L A 4 Animals.” Linda worked with many notables who were supporters of the cause.
Besides her mother of Bristol, Linda leaves behind her brother, Matthew Careb of Bristol. Also, she is survived by Aunts Mary Kosakowski, Susan LeClair, Constance Careb, Mary Adams and other beloved relatives, including the Badrigans of Woodbridge, Conn. and relatives in Skokie, Ill.
Funeral Services were held privately at the convenience of the family. Interment was in Peacedale Cemetery, Bristol. O’Brien Funeral Home, Forestville assisted with arrangements. Memorial donations may be made to Animal Rescue Foundation, 366 Main St., Terryville, CT 06786. To leave an online message of condolence, share a memory or a photo, visit Linda’s memorial webpage at www.OBRIEN-FUNERALHOME.com.