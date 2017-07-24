HS students can show their creative by entering Create for Change

Bristol high school students have until midnight, Aug. 1 to submit their entries into the Create for Change contest for the opportunity to win $500 cash.

Sponsored by Journey Communications, Create for Change is a creative contest that encourages Bristol high school students to use words, art, and music to show how practicing kindness and acceptance can help to better connect the local community.

Students can visit www.journeycomm.com/createforchange to read the contest rules and enter their submissions. Entries can be created in various formats including essay, music, art, photography, videography and must answer the question “How do you think we can use the concept of community to unify people and make the city that we live in an example of overall acceptance regardless of individual beliefs?”

The Create for Change contest is open to all incoming and returning Bristol high school students as well as 2017 Bristol high school graduates and the winner will receive a $500 cash prize.

The contest sponsor, Journey Communications, decided to put together the creative contest together in order to motivate young people during the summer when they are enjoying more free time than during the school year, said the press release.

“We designed this contest to give the bright young minds in our city an opportunity to inspire others through their favorite creative outlets,” said Journey founder Chelsea O’Donnell in a press release. “We know how busy kids get when school is in session, so we wanted to encourage them to create something thought-provoking when there is less pressure and stress. We also know that back-to-school can be an expensive time of year and we look forward to awarding the lucky winner a fantastic prize to help them kick off the new year with a bang.”

For details, official rules, and to learn more about the Create for Change application process, visit journeycomm.com/createforchange. For updates, follow Journey Communications on Facebook at www.facebook.com/journeycomm or Instagram at www.instagram.com/the_journeyer.