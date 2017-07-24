Music festival set for Sunday to celebrate Indian Rock anniversary

The Environmental Learning Centers of Connecticut is hosting a music festival entitled “Music on the Farm,” in celebration of the 40th Anniversary of its Indian Rock Nature Preserve. The event will take place Sunday, July 30, 12 to 6 p.m. on the preserve located at 501 Wolcott Rd., Bristol. “:Music on the Farm” will feature live musical acts, food, beverages, and more. The setting for the event will be on the teaching farm of the 280-acre preserve.

“We wanted to do something different to commemorate this landmark”, said Scott Heth, executive director of ELCCT in a press release. “Music and nature go hand-in hand so a music event at the farm, where so many children have participated in programs, seemed appropriate”.

The event will feature three main musical acts, Wanda Houston and HBH performing jazz and blues, www.wandaworld.biz , Goza Latin Jazz Band performing music and dance rhythms from Latin America, Brazil and Spain, www.gozaband.com and West End Blend, a high energy funk and soul powerhouse, www.westendblend.com . Solo acts will be featured during the changeovers on the main stage. Food and beverages will also be available for purchase. Beer will be provided by Firefly Hollow Brewing and wine will be provided by the Thirsty Owl Wine Company.

Tickets can be purchased online at www.elcct.org. Tickets are $25 for lawn seats and $35 for tent seats. For more information on event sponsorships and advertising opportunities, or for general information, please call, 860-583-1234 or visit www.elcct.org.

This event is rain or shine. No outside food, beverages or coolers will be allowed.