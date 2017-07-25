Obituaries: Barbara L. Shepard

Barbara L. (Machuga) Shepard, 70, of Bristol, passed away peacefully on Friday (July 21, 2017) at Sheridan Woods, Bristol. Barbara was the widow of Walter E. Shepard and the daughter of the late John and Anna (Egler) Machuga. Barbara is survived by her sister Joanna R. Schilling and her nephew Kenneth (Bubba) Schilling with whom she resided with; nephews: Cliff and June Schilling, Charles J. and Holly Schilling, Robert and Julie Schilling, all of Bristol; nieces Anna and William Crosby of New Britain, Kelly and Steve Smith of Terryville; great nieces and nephews Sarah and Roger Michaud and their children Riley and Roger Jr., Mathew and Lauren Schilling and son Zachary, Beth and Aaron Crosby, Tyler Smith and Luke and Kate Schilling; and many wonderful aunts, uncles and cousins. She also left behind her step-mother, Barbara Robinson, of West Virginia, Lisa and Jesse Rose and family and a special friend, Denise. She was predeceased by her sister, Margaret Schilling and her two brothers, John and Michael Machuga and her brothers-in-law, Charles E. Schilling and James A Schilling. A graveside service will be held on Saturday (July 29, 2017) at 10 AM at St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to American Diabetes Association, 2080 Silas Deane Highway, 2nd Floor, Rocky Hill, CT 06067. Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol, is assisting the family. Please visit Barbara’s memorial web-site at www.FUNKFUNERALHOME.com

