Obituaries: Robert E. Perron, Sr.

Robert “Bob” E. Perron, Sr., 49, of Bristol, passed away on Saturday July 22, 2017. He was born in New Britain on July 18, 1968. He leaves behind his loving wife of 26 years, Brenda Perron (Landeen) and his son, Robert E. Perron Jr, both of Bristol.

Bob enjoyed hunting and fishing along with shooting at the gun range. He was a Cub Scout leader, little league coach and a member of Bristol Fish & Game Club. He was a truck driver for Light Metals Coloring Company Inc. for 27 years where he met some of his closest friends. Bob was known for his good heart and gentle soul. He was a loving husband, father, son, brother and friend and will be greatly missed.

Along with his wife and son, Bob is survived by his parents, Warren “Bo” Perron and Scheryl Perron (Davey) of Bristol and his sister, Melissa Perron of Bristol, along with numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins, along with many loving friends.

Bob’s family would like to thank the staff at Bristol Hospital for their love, care, and support during this difficult time.

Calling hours will be held on Saturday, July 29, 2017 from 10AM until 12PM at O’Brien Funeral Home, 24 Lincoln Ave., Forestville/Bristol, CT. A memorial service will immediately follow at 12PM.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Bob may be made to Harry C. Barnes Memorial Nature Center, 175 Shrub Road Bristol, CT 06010.

To leave an online message of condolence, share a memory or a photo, please visit Bob’s memorial web page at www.OBrien-FuneralHome.com.