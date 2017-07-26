Donations need for Adopt-A-Child program; collected Aug. 14, 15

The United Way of West Central Connecticut launched Adopt–A–Child Back to School Program in 1999, helping 30 children. It has continued this program each year and it has grown to over 500 children served last year alone. This year, the number of children signed up is more than 550. Approximately 145 children are still in need of being matched with a donor. Even a small monetary donation can help.

If you or your company wants to take part in this program and help a child in need, please call Laura or Kimberly at United Way at (860)582-9559 ext. 400 and 405. You will be asked to provide a first day of school outfit for a child, along with a backpack filled with school supplies. United Way will provide you with a child’s first name, gender, clothing sizes, and favorite colors to help you in purchasing your gift. Donations can be dropped off to United Way on either Aug. 14 or 15 between 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., so that they can distribute the gifts before the first day of school. The United Way’s offices have relocated to 440 North Main Street, Executive Suites, Bristol.