Music listings, starting July 28

SATURDAY, JULY 29

OTHER

MUSIC FROM THE AFRICAN DIASPORA. 7 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m. Presented by the Queen Ann Nzinga Center. Nzinga’s Daughters, Betty Harris, Changes, Kenny Hamber, VOICES, LLC, Nzinga’s Daughters R&B Band, Orice Jenkins, Alvin Carter, Jr., Lael Williams. Theater for the Performing Arts at the Learning Corridor, 359 Washington St., Hartford. qancinc@gmail.com, (860) 229-8389.

SUNDAY, JULY 30

BRISTOL

‘MUSIC ON THE FARM.’ 12 to 6 p.m. Celebration of the 40th anniversary of the Indian Rock Nature Preserve. Wanda Houston and HBH, Goza Latin Jazz Band, and West End Blend. Solo acts will be featured during changeovers on the main station. Food, beverages. Beer provided by Firefly Hollow Brewing. Wine provided by Thirst Owl Wine Company. Indian Rock Nature Preserve, 501 Wolcott Rd., Bristol. $25 for lawn seats and $35 for tent seats. (860) 583-1234. Elcct.org.

TUESDAY, AUG. 1

BRISTOL

PROFILE REGGAE. 7 to 8:30 p.m. Reggae, jazz. Rockwell Park amphitheater, Bristol.