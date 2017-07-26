Obituaries: Andrew Joseph Brellis

On Wednesday, July 19th, 2017 Andrew (Andy) Joseph Brellis passed suddenly and unexpectedly at home in East Ridge, Tennessee. He was 38 years old.

Born and raised in Bristol/Terryville, CT on June 15, 1979. Andy is preceded by his loving mother Linda Carey. He is survived by his father Joseph Edward Brellis of Bantam, CT, his sister Jennifer Brellis of Thomaston, CT and a brother Scott Brellis of Ft. Lauderdale, FL, as well as his nephew Tyler Nolan and niece Laiklynn Markeveys, along with several cousins, aunts, uncles and friends.

He leaves the mother of his two sons; Cole Andrew and Stone Joseph, Lisa Tomasiello of East Ridge, TN. Andrew also leaves his daughter Jocelyn Virginia Connelly of Bristol.

Whether self-employed or working steel construction, wearing a bandana and work boots of course, Andy was a very hard worker and provided for his family to the best of his ability. He and Lisa attended church service regularly with their boys, whom he very much cherished. He was an avid fan of the Boston Red Sox, Jack Daniels and the band Tool. He will especially be missed for his charismatic personality and his amazing sense of humor. He was instantly liked by anyone he met.

A memorial service will be held 2:00PM Thursday July 27th at Scott Funeral Home, 169 Main St. Terryville with calling hours from 12:00 noon to 2:00 PM. Burial will be in Hillside Cemetery, Terryville. In lieu of flowers our family will be setting up a foundation in Andy’s memory for his beautiful boys Cole and Stone.

