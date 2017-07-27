Legislators meet with constituents Aug. 4

State Reps. Whit Betts (R-78) and Cara Pavalock-D’Amato (R-77) and State Sen. Henri Martin (R-31) invite Bristol residents to join them for a Coffee Hour on Friday, Aug. 4 at Rodd’s Restaurant, 854 Farmington Ave., Bristol.

The public is invited for coffee and conversation from 8 to 9 a.m. to meet with their legislators in a relaxed setting and hear the latest updates from the State Capitol, including the state budget crisis and the major issues that were debated during the 2017 legislative session.

All residents are encouraged to attend and discuss any legislative or local concerns. Coffee will be provided.

Those unable to attend the event but would like to discuss any concerns may contact Betts and Pavalock-D’Amato at 1-800-842-1423 and Martin at (860)240-0022.