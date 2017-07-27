Obituaries: Wilhelmina Reaves

Wilhelmina “Minnie” (Wentland) Reaves, 98, of Canton, formerly of Burlington and Bristol, passed away peacefully to be with her Lord on Tuesday, July 25, 2017. She was a daughter of the late Robert and Emily (Rindfleish) Wentland. She was the loving wife of the late Oscar Monroe Reaves for many years. She Attended Immanuel Lutheran Schools and Church. She was married at Immanuel Lutheran Church and was a faithful church goer. “Minnie” leaves behind her son and daughter-in-law, Timothy and Laurel Reaves, Sr. of Limestone, Tenn., and daughter Priscilla Cifone of Canton. She had six grandchildren, Tim, Jr., Faith and Kelly Reaves of Tenn., and Timothy Cifone and Susan and children of Canton, Tracy Cifone and and her two sons of Burlington, and Michael and Amanda Cifone of Avon. She also leaves nine great grandchildren and two great great grandchildren. “Minnie” was predeceased by two of her brothers, Paul and Robert Wentland and two sisters, Adella Williams and Ruffina Hein. Her surviving siblings are Caroline Haupt of Simi Valley, CA and Frances Parker of Cadillac, MI, George and Jean Wentland of Bristol, and a sister-in-law, Martha Wentland of Bristol. “Minnie” also leaves behind many nieces and nephews and loving friends. A private funeral service will be held. All arrangements are under the direction of DuPont Funeral Home, 25 Bellevue Ave., Bristol. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to The Farmington Valley Nurse Association and Hospice, 8 Old Mill Lane, Simsbury, CT 06070, or to Immanuel Lutheran Church, 154 Meadow St., Bristol, CT 06010, for Warm a Child 2017. Mom was dearly loved by her family and will be sadly missed. Psalm 23, The Lord is my shepherd; I shall not want. He maketh me to lie down in green pastures; He leadeth me beside the still waters; He restoreth my soul; He leadeth me in the paths of righteousness for His name’s sake. Yea though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil; for thou art with me; Thy rod and Thy staff they comfort me. Thou prepares a table before me in the presence of mine enemies; Thou anointest my head with oil, my cup runneth over. Surely goodness and mercy shall follow me all the days of my life; and I shall dwell in the House of the Lord forever. “Minnie’s” family invites you to send a condolence message in her guestbook at www.dupontfuneralhome.com.

