Hospital project running on schedule

By LISA CAPOBIANCO

STAFF WRITER

Bristol Hospital will soon submit its site plan for the planned ambulatory care center downtown.

As of last week, the hospital was wrapping up its schematic designs for the 60,000-square-foot, three-story medical office building on the corners of Main Street and Riverside Avenue.

The hospital now plans to formally submit its site plan to the city by July 30, announced Tiffany Fernandez, the project lead for the site during a Bristol Development Authority (BDA) Downtown Committee meeting last Thursday.

“We’ve had multiple user group meetings with internal stakeholders and had over 100 staff and providers who collaborated with us on the project, have seen the renderings, [and] given feedback,” said Fernandez.

Just several weeks ago, a sign went up on the Centre Square site to announce Bristol Hospital’s ambulatory care center, which will be taxable property. The building will house numerous sub-specialty practices of the Bristol Hospital Multi-Specialty Group and a dedicated space for laboratory, and physical and occupational therapy services. Among the specialty practices that will move there are cardiology, endocrinology/diabetes, neurology, orthopedics, rheumatology and urology. The ground floor of the building will have a café for visitors and employees.

If all goes smoothly with permits and approvals with the city, said Fernandez, the hope is to break ground by the end of this year with a completion date of 2019. Construction is estimated to take about 14 months, weather pending, added Fernandez.

Chris Boyle, a spokesperson for Bristol Hospital, said there is a high level of excitement among staff members about the downtown project.

“There’s quite a buzz in the building—people are really proud of it,” said Boyle.

For more information about Bristol Hospital’s downtown project, visit www.bristolhospital.org/About-Bristol-Hospital.aspx.