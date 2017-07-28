Police blotter for July 28

The Bristol Police Department reported the following arrests last week.

Kristin L. Potz, 26, of 486 Stevens St., Bristol, was arrested July 14 and charged with second degree failure to appear.

James Poland, 55, of 104 Magnolia Ave., Bristol, was arrested July 14 and charged with second degree forgery, conspiracy to commit second degree forgery, third degree identity theft, conspiracy to commit third degree identity theft, third degree larceny and conspiracy to commit third degree larceny.

Philip Nanfito, 52, of 270 Riverside Ave., Bristol, was arrested July 14 and charged with operation while under the influence, failure to drive right and illegal carrying of a firearm under the influence of drugs.

Maya Bellinger, 19, of 435 North Main St., Apt: 1, Bristol, was arrested July 15 and charged with second degree breach of peace and third degree assault.

Eric M. Leigh, 21, of 435 North Main St., Apt: 1, Bristol, was arrested July 15 and charged with second degree breach of peace and third degree assault.

Jessica M. Price, 29, of 29 Lincoln Place, Bristol, was arrested July 15 and charged with sixth degree larceny.

Alexis Longo, 18, of 188 Maple St., Bristol, was arrested July 16 and charged with second degree breach of peace, third degree burglary and second degree criminal mischief.

Kimberely Davino, 53, of 182 Angel Dr., Watertown, was arrested July 16 and charged with sixth degree larceny.

Matthew D. Pelletier, 36, of 335 Cotton Hill Rd., New Hartford, was arrested July 16 and charged with two counts of violation of home improvement.

Tylon Mims, 22, of 15 Race St., Bristol, was arrested July 16 and charged with sixth degree larceny and third degree burglary.

Benjamin Mack, 67, of 28 Irving St., Apt: 4, Bristol, was arrested July 16 and charged with first degree threatening and second degree breach of peace.

John Warrington, 33, of 89 Field St., Bristol, was arrested July 16 and charged with criminal attempt of second degree assault, second degree unlawful restraint, second degree breach of peace, third degree assault, first degree reckless endangerment and second degree threatening.

Llaniel Pajes, 33, of 29 Benham St., Apt: A, Bristol, was arrested July 16 and charged with first degree criminal trespass and failure to comply with fingerprint requests.

Anne Cyr, 45, of 48 Wolcott St., Bristol, was arrested July 17 and charged with second degree breach of peace and third degree assault.

Brandon A. Marra, 25, of 76 Prospect St., Bristol, was arrested July 17 and charged with second degree criminal trespass.

Dante M. Barnes, 20, of 53 Tyler Way, Bristol, was arrested July 17 and charged with disorderly conduct.

Kristen M. Barnes, 36, of 53 Tyler Way, Bristol, was arrested July 17 and charged with disorderly conduct.

David J. Stevens, 19, of 12 Mount Pleasant St., Bristol, was arrested July 17 and charged with third degree forgery, sixth degree larceny and third degree identity theft.

Melissa J. Keith, 30, of 50 Purdue Rd., Bristol, was arrested July 17 and charged with second degree breach of peace and third degree criminal mischief.

Ryan Nash, 32, of 45 Alexander St., New Britain, was arrested July 17 and charged with first degree burglary, second degree assault and second degree breach of peace.

Anthony Sidoti, 23, of 15 West St., Apt: 2, Bristol, was arrested July 17 and charged with second degree breach of peace.

Dominique M. Sidoti, 23, of 15 West St., Apt: 2, Bristol, was arrested July 17 and charged with second degree breach of peace.

Shane R. Caggiano, 18, of 27 Cricket Hill Rd., Bristol, was arrested July 18 and charged with disorderly conduct.

Ernest D. King, 48, of 407 West St., Bristol, was arrested July 18 and charged with assault on a peace officer and second degree breach of peace.