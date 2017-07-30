Fire report for July 28

The Bristol Fire Department reported the following incidents last week.

July 14

18 Grove St., detector activation, no fire—unintentional.

Ruby Tuesday, 1444 Farmington Ave., alarm system activation, no fire—unintentional.

Emmett Street and Pine Street, vehicle accident, general cleanup.

975 Farmington Ave., detector activation, no fire—unintentional.

Riverside Avenue and Pine Street, motor vehicle accident with no injuries.

Sno-White Car Wash, 12 Farmington Ave., motor vehicle accident with no injuries.

Pine Street and Mitchell Street, vehicle accident, general cleanup.

407 West St., alarm system activation, no fire—unintentional.

180 Rockwell Ave., lock-out.

85 Sunnydale Ave., lock-out.

July 15

Bristol Hospital Outpatient Lab, 975 Farmington Ave., alarm system sounded due to malfunction.

Ruby Tuesday, 1444 Farmington Ave., alarm system sounded due to malfunction.

50 Case St., unauthorized burning.

Ruby Tuesday, 1444 Farmington Ave., municipal alarm system, malicious false alarm.

424 Lake Ave., power line down.

37 Norton St., motor vehicle accident with injuries.

45 Field St., unauthorized burning.

July 16

76 Halcyon Dr., arcing, shorted electrical equipment.

AutoZone, 455 Farmington Ave., motor vehicle accident with no injuries.

70 Gaylord St., lock-out.

North Main Street and Misset Street, unauthorized burning.

Uno Convenience Store, 115 School St., lock-out.

128 Queen St., smoke or odor removal.

25 Trout Brook Rd., lock-out.

187 Blakeslee St., cooking fire, confined to container.

July 17

Cross Street and Middle Street, motor vehicle accident with injuries.

ESPN Building 3, cooking fire, confined to container.

Subway, 45 North Main St., lock-out.

Riverside Avenue and Main Street, fire, other.

830 Middle St., vehicle accident, general cleanup.

July 18

Ruby Tuesday, 1444 Farmington Ave., mobile property (vehicle) fire, other.

37 Terryville Ave., fire, other.

Earl St. and View St., power line down.

July 19

Bristol Police Department, 131 North Main St., smoke detector activation, no fire.

69 Paul St., unauthorized burning.

Jerome Avenue and Davis Drive, smoke detector activation, no fire.

July 20

Chippens Hill Middle School, 551 Peacedale St., alarm system activation due to malfunction.

76 Gridley St., power line down.

Bristol Hospital Counseling Center, 420 North Main St., natural vegetation fire, other.

Family Dollar, 59 North Main St., lock-out.

854 Pine St., water problem, other.

153 Jacqueline Dr., unauthorized burning.

Stop & Shop, 597 Farmington Ave., lock-out.

Ability Beyond, 376 Woodland St., lock-out.

July 21

74 Pine Brook Terrace, smoke detector activation due to malfunction.

542 Stafford Ave. and Mountain View Ave., fires in structure other than building.

BARC, 250 Jacobs St., gas leak (natural gas or LPG).