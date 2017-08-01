Obituaries: Gaetane D. Blais

Gaetane D. Blais, 67, of Bristol, passed away peacefully surrounded by the love of her family on Saturday, July 29, 2017 at the Connecticut Hospice in Branford. She was the wife of the late Robert Blais.

Gaetane was born on March 21, 1950 in St. Martin, Quebec, Canada, daughter of the late Francois and Evarose (Bolduc) Turcotte. She was retired as a machinist with Ultimate Wireforms, Inc. in Bristol. Gaetane had been a member of the Polish Club in Bristol and was a communicant of St. Matthew Church, Forestville. She enjoyed car shows, motorcycle rides and most of all her grandchildren.

She leaves her children, Annie Blais and Tony Blais of Bristol and Steve Blais and his wife Stacy of Winsted, grandchildren Kimberly, Kayla and Monique Blais, Jocelyn Feliciano, Aaliyah and Darius Ulett, Jayden and Ava Blais; six brothers and five sisters all in Quebec, CA and several nieces and nephews.

Calling hours will begin on Saturday, August 5, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. at O’Brien Funeral Home, 24 Lincoln Ave., Forestville/Bristol until her service begins at 1:00 p.m. Burial will be in St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the American Lung Assoc., 45 Ash St, East Hartford, CT 06108 (www.lung.org). To leave an online message of condolence, share a memory or a photo, please visit Gaetane’s memorial web page at www.OBrien-FuneralHome.com.