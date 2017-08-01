Obituaries: William E. Canfield, Sr.

William E. Canfield, Sr., 84, of Bristol, loving husband of Mary Canfield, passed away on Saturday (July 29, 2017) at Bristol Hospital. William was born in Hartford on April 1, 1933 and was the youngest of six children to the late Matthew and Florence (Zimmerman) Canfield. William spent his childhood in Unionville before moving to Bristol. After graduating High School he spent his career working as a truck driver for Forestville Lumber until his retirement. In addition to his wife, William is survived by his two sons: William Canfield, Jr. and his wife Traci of Bristol, Alan Canfield and his wife Trish of New Hartford; daughter: Lori Viel and her husband Harold of Bristol; two step-sons: Jay Buchanan of Plainville, David Buchanan and his wife Rachel of Plainville; sister: Shirley Hiser of New Britain; ten grandchildren: Paul, Bryan, Brittani, Jonathan, Jason, Adam, Paige, Jessica, Sara, Kaylee; great-granddaughter: Emma; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to William’s parents he was pre-deceased by his brother: Matthew Canfield, Jr; and three sisters: Katherine Raymond, Mildred Hawes, and Anna Mae McMahon. Funeral services with Military Honors for William will be celebrated on Thursday (August 3, 2017) at 11 AM at Greenwood Cemetery, Greenwich Ln, Avon, CT 06001. There will be no calling hours. In lieu of flowers please make memorial donations to either the American Diabetes Association, 2451 Crystal Drive, Suite 900 Arlington, VA 22202 or Korean War Veteran’s Association, P.O. Box 407, Charleston, IL 61920-0407. Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol, CT 06010 is assisting the family. Please visit William’s memorial website at www.FUNKFUNERALHOME.com

