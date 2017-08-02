Kids listings, starting Aug. 4

FRIDAY, AUG. 4

BRISTOL

MAGIC PETE AND INCREDULOUS CHRIS. 10 to 11 a.m. Two man kid’s comedy show. Imagine Nation, 1 Pleasant St., Bristol. ImagineNation.org

SUNDAY, AUG. 6

OTHER

SUPER HERO ADVENTURE DAY. 1 to 3 p.m. Wear your super suit and join in on an afternoon of carousel rides, popcorn, ice cream, a super hero craft, tattoos, and more. Bushnell Park Carousel, Hartford. Admission, $10 for children, $5 for adults. Register online. TheCarouselMuseum.org. (860) 585-5411.

MONDAY, AUG. 7

BRISTOL

HENNA WORKSHOP. 4 to 6 p.m. Learn about the origins and history of henna and receive your own henna design. Plainville Public Library, 56 East Main St., Plainville. Space is limited. Register. (860) 793-1450.

AUG. 7-11

PLAINVILLE

COME ACROSS THE DRAWBRIDGE TO THE KING. 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. each night. Bible lessons, crafts, games, snacks. Church of the Bible, 160 West Main St., Plainville. (860) 747-1691.

TUESDAY, AUG. 8

PLAINVILLE

HIP HOP BREAK DANCE COMPANY WITH AUSTIN DALEY. 2 p.m. Presented by Plainville Public Library and Plainville Parks and Recreation Department. Watch and learn hip hop and break dancing moves. Norton Park, Plainville.

WEDNESDAY, AUG. 9

BRISTOL

‘A MUSICAL JOURNEY.’ 2:30 p.m. An interactive Polynesian Show by Kawai, who was born and raised in Hawaii. Imagine Nation, One Pleasant St., Bristol.

PLAINVILLE

LEGO PARTY. 6 p.m. LEGO-themed stations including building, crafts, games, snacks, and minifig building with the staff of Bricks and Minifigs. Plainville Public Library, 56 East Main St., Plainville. Register. (860) 793-1450.

FRIDAY, AUG. 11

PLAINVILLE

FUN DAY. Held by the Plainville Recreation Department. 1 p.m. Grand finale to the summer programs. Face painting, spin art, thumb prints, tattoos, a dunker, tissue flowers, pony rides, button maker. For children 3 to 11. 2:30 p.m., Magic show performed by The Great Leone. Free. Small charge for refreshments and balloons. (860) 747-6022.

MONDAY, AUG. 21

PLAINVILLE

INTERNATIONAL STORYTIME. 6:30 p.m., Eric Carle’s “The Very Hungry Caterpillar” will be read in both English and Polish. Then participate in a craft and sample food from Poland. 3 years old and up. Register. Plainville Public Library, 56 East Main St., Plainville. (860) 793-1450.

NOW thru AUG. 18

PLAINVILLE

PICTURE BOOKS AND POPSICLES. Fridays at 11 a.m. Bring a towel and enjoy a popsicle while listening to a picture book story outside in the children’s garden area. Registration not required. No program during inclement weather. Plainville Public Library, 56 East Main St., Plainville. (860) 793-1450.

NOW thru AUG. 18

BRISTOL

FREE SUMMER LUNCH. For children 0-18. Served Monday to Friday, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Children receive a nutritious lunch of a sandwich, milk, fruit, vegetable. Bristol Public Library, 5 High St., Bristol. Free. www.fns.usda.gov/sfsp/summer-food-service-program

NOW thru AUG. 17

PLAINVILLE

STORYCRAFT. Thursdays, 10:30 a.m. Each week Miss Margaret will read a story and lead a craft project. The craft also will be available for drop-in visitors until 4 p.m. (while supplies last). Plainville Public Library, 56 East Main St., Plainville. (860) 793-1450.