Miscellaneous listings, starting Aug. 4

FRIDAY, AUG. 4

OTHER

SINGLES HAPPY HOUR. Held by Social Connections. 4 to 6 p.m. TJ’s on Cedar Bar and Grill, 14 East Cedar St., Newington. No charge. (860) 582-8229.

AUG. 4-5

BRISTOL

‘THE SHE CREATURE’ AND ‘CURSE OF THE DEMON.’ Part of the Hollywood at the Bijou film series. Friday at 7 p.m. Saturday at 1 and 7 p.m. Also classic cartoons and “Flash Gordon.” Shown on film, not video. Bristol Historical Society, 98 Summer St., Bristol. $3 donation. All ages. Refreshments and popcorn. (860) 583-6309, PreserveHollywood.org

SATURDAY, AUG. 5

SOUTHINGTON

FAMILY FUN DAY AT BRONX ZOO. Sponsored by the First Baptist Church of Southington. (860) 628-8121, (860) 621-3024.

OTHER

TUNXIS COMMUNITY COLLEGE SUPER SATURDAY REGISTRATION. 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. One-stop assistance in the registration process. Tunxis Community College, Scott Swamp Road, Farmington. (860) 773-1490. Tunxis.edu/SuperSat

SUNDAY, AUG. 6

SOUTHINGTON

ANNUAL SUMMER PICNIC. Held by Gishrei Shalom Jewish Congregation. Noon to 4 p.m. Opportunity to learn about the Reform congregation. Food, conversation, fun. Recreation Park, near the pavilion, Southington. Free. http://fb.me/gsjc777, events@gsjc.org

MONDAY, AUG. 7

BRISTOL

CENTRAL CONNECTICUT CHAMBERS OF COMMERCE 26TH ANNUAL GOLF TOURNAMENT. 10:30 a.m., registration. 11 to noon, lunch. 12 p.m., shotgun start. Day concludes with dinner, raffle, and awards. Tunxis Country Club, 87 Town Farm Rd., Farmington. (860) 584-4718. info@centralctchambers.org, www.CentralCTChambers.org

TUESDAY, AUG. 8

PLAINVILLE

FOXWOODS CASINO TRIP. Held by AARP Chapter 4146. Promotional package includes buffet and credit for slot machines. $25. Leaves Our Lady of Mercy parking lot, 19 S. Canal St., Plainville at 8 a.m. and returns at 5:30 p.m.

AUG. 10, 22

PLAINVILLE

MONTHLY MOVIE. 2 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 10 and 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 22. Film about three lifelong pals (Morgan Freeman, Michael Caine, and Alan Arkin) who embark on robbing the bank. Plainville Public Library, Chase Auditorium, 56 East Main St., Plainville.

SATURDAY, AUG. 12

BRISTOL

BUS TRIP TO SEE YANKEES AND RED SOX AT YANKEE STADIUM. Presented by The St. Paul Catholic Girls Softball Booster Club and the Petit Family Foundation. Bus leaves St. Paul, 1001 Stafford Ave., Bristol at noon Trip includes coach bus, ticket to the game, sandwiches, snacks, beverages. $150. (860) 690-5959, garyhov@aol.com

THURSDAY, AUG. 17

BRISTOL

18TH ANNUAL REV. ROBERT J. LYSZ MEMORIAL GOLF TOURNAMENT. Benefit for St. Matthew School. 11 a.m., registration and lunch. 12:30 p.m., shotgun start-scramble format. 5 p.m., dinner/ reception/ raffle. Chippanee Country Club, Marsh Road, Bristol. $150 per golfer. $50 dinner only. Make checks payable to St. Matthew School Advancement. St. Matthew School, 33 Welch Dr., Forestville, CT 06010. StMatthewGolf@gmail.com, (860) 690-7975.

SATURDAY, AUG. 19

OTHER

SINGLES SUMMER BEACH PARTY. 2 p.m. Held by Social Connections. Visit, hang out, walk on the beach. Bring salad, side dish, or dessert. If you don’t bring food, it’s an extra $5. 46 Swan Ave., Old Lyme. $15. Reservations. (860) 582-8229, (860) 434-6426.

SUNDAY, AUG. 27

BRISTOL

‘ALL ABOARD FOR HOME SWEET HOME!’ THE THIRD ANNUAL TROLLEY TOUR OF BRISTOL AND FEDERAL HILL. Tours start in the First Congregational Church parking lot, Maple Street, Bristol at 1, 2:15, and 3:30 p.m. After tour, 5 p.m., free concert on the Federal Hill Green. Bring a chair or blanket, pack a picnic. Reservations required for tour. In case of inclement weather, check BristolFederalHill.org. $25. (860) 583-6070.

SATURDAY, SEPT. 16

BRISTOL

THE 17TH ANNUAL HEATHER BAILEY/ REED AND STEFANOW OPEN. 1 p.m. All proceeds of golf tournament to benefit the Heather Bailey Memorial Scholarship Fund. Entry fee includes 18 holes with a cart, Closest to Pin contests, Long Drive, dinner buffet. Simsbury Farms Golf Course, 100 Old Farms Rd., Simsbury. $130 a person. All fees must be paid by Sept. 2. No exceptions please. Make checks payable to HBMSF, P.O. Box 9008, Bristol, CT 06011-9008. (860) 585-5157.

FRIDAY, SEPT. 22

PLAINVILLE

CAPE COD SCALLOP FESTIVAL AND MYSTERY STOP. Held by AARP Chapter 4146. Scallop or chicken dinner under the tent or sitting near the canal, live music, games, rides, crafts, more. After festival, mystery stop. Return around 6:30 p.m. Meet at Our Lady of Mercy parking lot, 19 S. Canal St., Plainville. $115. Reservations. (860) 747-1732.

SUNDAY, OCT. 22

OTHER

NEW BRITAIN HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1960 75TH BIRTHDAY PARTY. 12 to 5 p.m. Chicken buffet with salad, pasta, vegetable, dessert, coffee, tea, and soda. Cash bar. Stanley Golf Course, Bank Nine Tavern, 245 Hartford Rd., New Britain. Golf cart transportation available from parking lot. Jnoyes1485@cox.net, (860)747-6137, terrymarie65@cox.net, (860)674-1279. www.NBHS1960.com. RSVP by Oct. 1

FEB. 13-24

PLAINVILLE

EASTERN CARIBBEAN ESCAPE. Sponsored by AARP Chapter 4146. Motor coach to and from New York terminal, 11 day cruise on Norwegian Gem, port charges and taxes, all meals and daily entertainment onboard ship, gratuities for driver and onboard, $50 shore excursion voucher per port/ per stateroom. St. Thomas, St. Maarten, St. Kitts, Tortola, and Puerto Rico. Inside cabin, $1379. Oceanview Stateroom, $1,599. Balcony stateroom, $1849. (860) 747-1732.