Obituaries: Astrid Olga Bekstrom

Astrid Olga Bekstrom, 75, of Bristol, CT passed away on July 29, 2017 at St. Mary’s Hospital. She was born on August 9, 1941 and was the daughter of the late Olga (Westfall) and Einar Bekstrom.

Astrid was a member of St. Andrew Evangelical Lutheran Church, Bristol, where she was active in the bell choir, women’s guild and the altar guild. She happily spent her career as a teacher, having taught at Mary A. Callen Elementary School, Ivy Drive School and Clara T. O’Connell School. Astrid enjoyed sewing, reading, crossword puzzles, baking and taking bus trips to Canada, Maine and Amish country.

She is survived by her sister: Marcia Theer; sister-in-law: Rachel Bekstrom; brother-in-law: Milton Kisser, all of Bristol; nieces: Gwen Kisser and Melissa (Scott) Shackford and their children, Eirianna and Nya; and nephews: Nathan (Celine) Kisser and their daughter, Haylee, Andrew Bekstrom and Peter Bekstrom. She was predeceased by her brother Ernest Bekstrom, her sister Karin Kisser and her nephew Robert Bekstrom.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, August 4, 2017, 11 AM, at the Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol. Burial will follow in Peacedale Cemetery, Bristol. There are no calling hours.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to St. Andrew Evangelical Lutheran Church, 1125 Stafford Ave, Bristol, CT 06010 or to charity of the donor’s choice. Please visit Astrid’s memorial website at www.FUNKFUNERALHOME.com