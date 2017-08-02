Obituaries: Blaine M. Perry

Blaine M. Perry, 70, of Bristol, husband of Nan (Zoccoli) Perry, died peacefully at home on Monday, July 31, 2017, surrounded by his loving family after his courageous battle with COPD. Blaine was born on January 8, 1947, one of five children to the late Meddrick and Pauline Perry. After graduating from Goodwin Technical Institute, Blaine enlisted and served his country loyally during the Vietnam War in the United States Army. Blaine spent his career working as a supervisor at New Britain Machine, followed by: New England Airfoil and later, Stanley Magic Door until his retirement. When he wasn’t working he could be found bowling, boating or enjoying a NASCAR stock car race or one of the Whelen Modified races. He always had an engineering mind and enjoyed tinkering and building miscellaneous things, whether it was tuning a drone at Christmas or something simple. Most of all, Blaine loved to spend time with his family, friends and grandchildren (or as he called them…his lifelines). In addition to his loving wife Blaine is survived by his daughter and son-in-law: Kim and Paul Keegan of Bristol; two brothers and two sisters-in-law: Gary and Theresa Perry of Plainville, Dean and Betsy Perry of Plainville; two sisters: Kathy Connor, Nancy Chrizanowski; two lifelines: Taylor and Jordan Keegan; mother-in-law: Ada Zoccoli; Nan’s three siblings: Jimmy Zoccoli, John Zoccoli and his wife Janet, Rose Zoccoli, several nieces, nephews and cousins; and his beloved dog Dillon. In addition to his parents, Blaine was pre-deceased by his father-in-law: James Zoccoli. Funeral services for Blaine will be celebrated at Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol, CT 06010 on Monday (August 7, 2017) at 10:30 AM. Burial with military honors will follow at the State of Connecticut Veteran’s Cemetery, Middletown. Relatives and friends may call at Funk Funeral Home on Sunday (August 6, 2017) between 5 and 8 PM. Blaine’s family would like to extend a special thank you to The Bristol Hospital Home Care and Hospice and the CT Hospital for Special Care for their exemplary care and compassion throughout Blaine’s time with both organizations. Please visit Blaine’s memorial website at www.FUNKFUNERALHOME.com

