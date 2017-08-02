Obituaries: Mary Jane Briere

Mary Jane (Vaillancourt) Briere, 99, of Bristol, widow of William Joseph Briere, passed away on her birthday Saturday (July 29, 2017) Mary Jane was born in Quebec City, Canada on July 29, 1918 and was the daughter of the late Joseph and Eva Marie (Lemieux) Vaillancourt. A Bristol resident for over 70 years, she was employed at Johnny’s of Forestville, Stonehaven of Farmington, and the Pine Valley Country Club of Southington. She held the position of President of the Bristol Jr. Women’s Club from 1971-1973 and was a member from 1971-1987. She loved painting, and any opportunity to celebrate with others.

Mary Jane is survived by her daughter, Valorie Chase of Bristol; two grandchildren: Tonia Chase of New Hampshire, and Randy Chase of Plainville; two great-grandchildren: Nicole and Cassandra Chase; her great-great-granddaughter: Jaden; and several nieces and nephews. She will be greatly missed by all. She was predeceased by her brother, Roland Vaillancourt.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday (August 3, 2017) at 9 AM from Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol, to St. Joseph Church, 33 Queen St., Bristol, for a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 AM. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol. Relatives and friends may call at Funk Funeral Home on Wednesday between 6 and 8 PM. Please visit Mary Jane’s memorial web-site at www.FUNKFUNERALHOME.com