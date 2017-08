AUG. 4-6

OTHER

‘ALICE’S ADVENTURES IN WONDERLAND.’ Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m. Sunday at 2 p.m. Performed by Hole in the Wall. Cast includes Suomia Dode of Plainville. Hole in the Wall, 116 Main St., New Britain. $20 for adults, $15 for seniors and students. (860) 229-3049, www.HITW.tix.com