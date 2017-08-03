Bees lose on road

SHORT ROAD TRIP ENDS WITH 6-5 LOSS TO LANCASTER

BOX SCORE

In 140 Characters or Less: Skelton finishes a triple shy of the cycle, Rosa gets 3 hits but ‘Stormers rally late to take the series with 6-5 win #NewBritainVsEverybody

The Game Changed When…: 8 batters came to the plate in the bottom of the 8th inning for Lancaster, who trailed 5-3 at the time. 3 runs would come across to score in the inning thanks to RBI hits from Garrett Weber and Nate Coronado, along with a wild pitch thrown by Brandon League to bring Weber home for the game winning run. Lancaster would take a 6-5 lead and hold it for the remaining 3 outs of the contest.

Pitchers of Record: W: R.J. Hively (4-0) | L: Brandon League (0-2) | SV: Anthony Carter (22)

Player(s) of the Game: Sean Halton (Lancaster) – 2-4, 2B, 2 RBI | James Skelton (New Britain) – 3-4, 2B, HR, 3 RBI | Jovan Rosa (New Britain) – 3-5, 2B, 2 RBI

Next Game: Thursday, August 3rd, 6:35 P.M.

Tale of the Tape – York Revolution (14-11, 42-53) vs. New Britain Bees (9-16, 35-60)

Starting Pitchers – New Britain: RHP Jonathan Pettibone (1-4, 4.04) | York: LHP Logan Williamson (4-7, 4.53)

Bees Buzz: Michael Crouse has stolen at least 1 base in each game of this past series with Lancaster. He leads the team in that category with 28 steals on the season…Jovan Rosa has recorded 7 hits through his last 4 games…James Skelton hit a 2 run home run in the top of the 7th inning, his 10th home run of the year. Skelton had 10 home runs in all of last season. Tonight, he finished a triple shy of the cycle…Tonight’s game was only the fourth time this season that the Bees lost a game when leading after 7 innings…Jon Griffin has recorded multiple hits in back to back games…With 2 hits in tonight’s game, Conor Bierfeldt is now 11 hits away from 400 hits in his professional career…With 1/3 of an inning pitched in tonight’s game, Brandon Fry is now 1 inning away from 100 innings pitched as a member of the Bees…With 2/3 of an inning pitched in tonight’s game, Nate Roe is now 2/3 of an inning away from 300 innings pitched in his professional career…Jovan Rosa extended his consecutive games played for the Bees streak to 235, and his overall consecutive games played streak to 258, including postseason.

