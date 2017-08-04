Obituaries: Alma Barber

Alma (Simoneau) Barber, 97, of Bristol, widow of Harry W. Barber, died on Thursday (August 3, 2017) at Village Green, Forestville. Alma was born on March 25, 1920 in Black Lake, Quebec, Canada and was a daughter of the late Francois and Exilia (Gagne) Simoneau. A lifelong Bristol resident, she worked for Petits Supermarket, Bristol for 29 years before retiring. She was a parishioner of St. Matthew Church, Forestville. Alma is survived by a daughter: Joyce Romano of Bristol; a daughter-in-law, Abby Barber of Bristol; four grandchildren: Robert Romano and his wife Lisa, Kerry Roy and her husband Kenneth, Kim Matteau, and Theresa Palmer and her husband Tom; six great grandchildren; and a great-great granddaughter. She was predeceased by her son Joe Barber in April 2017 and a son-in-law Robert Romano. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday (August 7, 2015) 10 AM at St. Matthew Church 120 Church Ave., Forestville. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol. There are no calling hours. Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol, is in care of the arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Matthew Church 120 Church Ave. Forestville, CT 06010. Please visit Alma’s memorial web-site at www.FUNKFUNERALHOME.com

