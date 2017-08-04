Police blotter for Aug. 4

The Bristol Police Department reported the following arrests last week.

Debra Sullivan, 58, of 345 Pine St., Bristol, was arrested July 19 and charged with second degree harassment and violation of protective order.

Robert R. Hernandez, 42, of 187 Surrey Dr., Apt. 65, Bristol, was arrested July 19 and charged with second degree threatening and second degree harassment.

Crucita Nieves, 29, of 482 Lake Ave., Apt. 6, Bristol, was arrested July 20 and charged with second degree breach of peace and second degree threatening.

Darwin O. Gordillo, 38, of 295 Park St., Bristol, was arrested July 20 and charged with third degree assault and second degree breach of peace.

Stephanie Sparks, 49, of 46 Benton St., Hamden, was arrested July 20 and charged with issuing a bad check and fourth degree larceny.

Donald Gauthier, 62, of 305 Redstone Hill Rd., Bristol, was arrested July 20 and charged with third degree assault, second degree breach of peace and fourth degree sexual assault.

Jennifer Parisi, 45, of 305 Redstone Hill Rd., Bristol, was arrested July 20 and charged with second degree breach of peace and second degree threatening.

Kyle R. Miner, 24, of 44 Rockwell Ave., Bristol, was arrested July 20 and charged with third degree identity theft, conspiracy to commit illegal use of credit card and credit card theft.

Steven Petrillo, 24, of 7 Lantern Ct., Wolcott, was arrested July 21 and charged with second degree breach of peace and second degree threatening.

David G. Silva, 18, of 431 Columbus Blvd., New Britain, was arrested July 21 and charged with evading responsibility through injury/property damage, following too close, and second degree breach of peace.

Eldred T. Patton, 56, of 27 Summer St., Apt; A, Bristol, was arrested July 22 and charged with second degree breach of peace and third degree assault.

Samuel Dejesus, 31, of 160 West Washington St., Apt. 3, Bristol, was arrested July 22 and charged with operation while under the influence, operating an unregistered motor vehicle, failure to have lights lit and failure to drive right.

Joshua J. Sramek, 31, of 83 Bellevue Ave., Bristol, was arrested July 22 and charged with six counts of second degree failure to appear and first degree failure to appear.

Jessica L. Deveau, 35, of 27 Newell Ave., Bristol, was arrested July 22 and charged with third degree criminal mischief.

Ester Ramos, 51, of 142 Park St., Apt. 1A, Bristol, was arrested July 22 and charged with leaving a child under 12 years old unsupervised in a public place or motor vehicle and operating a motor vehicle without a license.

Kewin Morales, 38, of 124 Davis Dr., Bristol, was arrested July 23 and charged with third degree assault and second degree breach of peace.

Xiomara Vega-Torres, 38, of 124 Davis Dr., Bristol, was arrested July 23 and charged with disorderly conduct.

Juan Godreau, 42, of 78 Federal St., Apt. 6, Bristol, was arrested July 23 and charged with second degree breach of peace, failure to comply with fingerprint requests, and second degree threatening.

Alexis Longo, 18, of 188 Maple St., Bristol, was arrested July 24 and charged with second degree breach of peace and assault on a victim over the age of 60.

Christian Aponte, 18, of 54 Locust St., Bristol, was arrested July 24 and charged with second degree breach of peace and third degree assault.

Shawn Blakeman, 28, of 505 Emmett St., Apt. B11, Bristol, was arrested July 25 and charged with first degree reckless endangerment, operation of a drug factory, possession with the intent to sell, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jaimie P. Lamonico, 51, of 8 Black Walnut Lane, Burlington, was arrested July 25 and charged with second degree breach of peace.

Jean S. Fillion, 56, of 32 Jennings Terrace, Bristol, was arrested July 25 and charged with operation while under the influence and restricted turns fail signal.

Fredy A. Ramirez-Diaz, 34, of 415 North Main St., Apt. 3, Bristol, was arrested July 26 and charged with operation while under the influence, failure to drive right and operating a motor vehicle without a license.

Amy Tilley, 49, of 150 Shawn Dr., Apt. A4, Bristol, was arrested July 26 and charged with sixth degree larceny.

Michael D. Lowe, 52, of 6 Perkins St., Bristol, was arrested July 26 and charged with illegal operation of motor vehicle under the influence.

Victor Diaz, 33, of 2 Hurley Commons, Bristol, was arrested July 26 and charged with second degree assault, first degree reckless endangerment and risk of injury to a minor.

Jamie A. Caraballo, 43, of 21 Ridgewood St., Bristol, was arrested July 27 and charged with violation of protective order.

Shane A. Sanchez, 31, of no certain address, Bristol, was arrested July 27 and charged with second degree failure to appear.

Daniela Dinno, 30, of 76 Mountain View Ave., Bristol, was arrested July 27 and charged with sixth degree larceny.

Willam Fanelli, 39, of 10 Deering Lane, Bristol, was arrested July 27 and charged with second degree criminal mischief and second degree breach of peace.

Maureen Harwood, 53, of 70 Gaylord St., Apt. 603, Bristol, was arrested July 27 and charged with second degree failure to appear.

Bryce P. Czarneski, 19, of 364 Westwood Rd., Bristol, was arrested July 27 and charged with operation of a motor vehicle by a minor with an elevated blood alcohol content, evading responsibility through physical injury/ property damage and failure to drive in proper lane.